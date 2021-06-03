Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hanger in a research report issued on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36.

HNGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HNGR opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Hanger has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 83.02%.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hanger by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 197,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hanger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hanger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

