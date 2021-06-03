Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,316 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $55,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Q2 by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Q2 stock opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,879 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,637,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,177,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,013 shares of company stock valued at $19,878,480 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

