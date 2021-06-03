Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.61

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and traded as high as $18.25. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 3,704 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $36.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Quaint Oak Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

