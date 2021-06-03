Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy Sells 1,667 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $85,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38.

On Friday, March 19th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12.

QTRX stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.