Quantstamp Price Hits $0.0448 on Major Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $31.95 million and approximately $466,951.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00082274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.26 or 0.01012517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00052182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.25 or 0.09268067 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.