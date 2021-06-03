Qubitica (QBIT) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00129108 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002538 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.87 or 0.00840050 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

QBIT is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

