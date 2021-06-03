QuickX Protocol (QCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.61 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.61 million and approximately $315,659.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00082120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.01017532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.20 or 0.09307831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00052003 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

