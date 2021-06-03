Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.68 million.

RDWR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $28.65. 5,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,419. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.09, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.89. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Radware has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

