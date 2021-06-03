Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 288.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,686 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.02. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $33.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $306,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,998.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

