Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,364 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,136,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.59. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.