Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 521.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 291,934 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Viking Therapeutics worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 62,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after buying an additional 605,585 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 50,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.93. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $406.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

