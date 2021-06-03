Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,407 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 53.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

CVCO stock opened at $220.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.88 and a twelve month high of $242.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

