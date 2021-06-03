Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Landstar System by 346.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 33,678 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stephens cut Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

LSTR stock opened at $165.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.51 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

