Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 436 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $36,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

