Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RAIFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RAIFY opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

