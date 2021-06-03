Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.98

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 1029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.9804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s payout ratio is 52.74%.

Randstad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

