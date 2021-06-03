Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.93.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of TSE:PD traded up C$1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.94. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$15.20 and a twelve month high of C$44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$588.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.