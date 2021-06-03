REAL Achieves Market Capitalization of $855,302.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. REAL has a total market cap of $855,302.00 and $80.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REAL has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One REAL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0851 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REAL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00082436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.99 or 0.01022922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.27 or 0.09338930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052172 BTC.

About REAL

REAL is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.