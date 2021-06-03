Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded to Overweight by Stephens

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.87.

RDFN stock opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.72. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,467.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $47,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,842,498 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Redfin by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after buying an additional 1,814,066 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Redfin by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after buying an additional 1,284,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $70,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after buying an additional 759,662 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

