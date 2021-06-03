RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to post $24.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. RedHill Biopharma posted sales of $20.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year sales of $113.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $136.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $176.40 million, with estimates ranging from $146.34 million to $214.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 252.14% and a negative net margin of 118.36%.

RDHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $7.22 on Monday. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

