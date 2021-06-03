Relx (LON:REL) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) target price on the stock.

REL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price objective on Relx and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price objective on Relx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,977 ($25.83).

REL stock opened at GBX 1,850 ($24.17) on Wednesday. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,973.50 ($25.78). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,874.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.75 billion and a PE ratio of 29.27.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

