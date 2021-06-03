Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.
In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink
. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
RCII opened at $61.09 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.54.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Shares of RCII stock
