Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for INV Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:INV)

INV Metals Inc. (TSE:INV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of INV Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.80 price target on the stock.

Get INV Metals alerts:

INV Metals stock opened at C$0.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47. INV Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of C$117.15 million and a PE ratio of -28.89.

INV Metals (TSE:INV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

INV Metals Company Profile

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. Its principal property owns a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver that consists of approximately 7,960 hectares in three contiguous concessions located in the southwest of Cuenca, Ecuador.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for INV Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INV Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.