Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$16.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$7.55 and a 1-year high of C$17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$475.99 million and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.18.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,775. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635 in the last 90 days.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

