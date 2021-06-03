Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sony Group Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sony Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.84.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $98.06 on Thursday. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.