Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report released on Monday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

