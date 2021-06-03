Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,336 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CSX were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $43,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.58. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

