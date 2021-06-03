Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $139.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $139.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

