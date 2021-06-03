Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after buying an additional 1,276,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

