Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $28.30 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.74.

