Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 2,778 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $300,556.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,977,669.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,130 shares of company stock worth $4,163,421 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

QRVO opened at $185.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

