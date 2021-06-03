Reviewing XPeng (XPEV) and Its Peers

XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) is one of 50 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare XPeng to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for XPeng and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|XPeng
|0
|2
|11
|0
|2.85
|XPeng Competitors
|916
|2282
|2592
|147
|2.33
Institutional and Insider Ownership
21.4% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares XPeng and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|XPeng
|$895.68 million
|-$418.70 million
|-21.60
|XPeng Competitors
|$52.36 billion
|$1.86 billion
|39.36
XPeng’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares XPeng and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|XPeng
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|XPeng Competitors
|-421.80%
|2.25%
|-0.20%
Summary
XPeng competitors beat XPeng on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.
