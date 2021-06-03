Revolution Populi Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $30.98 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00078049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00024902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.85 or 0.00996141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.68 or 0.09322097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00052208 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

