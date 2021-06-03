RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of RH worth $34,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of RH by 6.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 3.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RH from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.06.

Shares of RH stock opened at $623.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.32. RH has a 52 week low of $226.82 and a 52 week high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

