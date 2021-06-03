Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,476 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of 8X8 worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $58,486,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,478,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after buying an additional 61,828 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $32,328.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $416,421. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EGHT opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

