Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Integer worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Integer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.41. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.