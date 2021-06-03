Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,559.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,252,479 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

