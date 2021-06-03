Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $122,181.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $504,584.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

