Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,823 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,831,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,568,000 after purchasing an additional 966,918 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,239,000 after acquiring an additional 191,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,915,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,705,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 60,198 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

