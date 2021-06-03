Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Merit Medical Systems worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,401 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 63,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 659,816 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $294,841.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,144 shares of company stock worth $5,985,412. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 852.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

