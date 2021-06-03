Rice Partnership LLC Has $5.74 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 2.0% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

The Home Depot stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $312.72. The stock had a trading volume of 99,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,797. The stock has a market cap of $332.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.