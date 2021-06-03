Rice Partnership LLC Has $879,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $107.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,664,482. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $207.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

