Rice Partnership LLC Invests $120,000 in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,753,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000.

Shares of IMTB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.21. 1,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,172. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.18.

