Rice Partnership LLC Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Rice Partnership LLC owned about 0.42% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. 25,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,101. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.93. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $19.86.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.