Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Up 7.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $40.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Riot Blockchain traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.17. 204,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,539,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIOT. B. Riley began coverage on Riot Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.30 and a beta of 4.36.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

