Robert Cohen Sells 3,193,750 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $2,586,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zomedica stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Zomedica Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $803.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Zomedica by 69.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 108,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

