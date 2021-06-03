Robert Cohen Sells 3,193,750 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $2,586,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Zomedica stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Zomedica Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $803.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Zomedica Company Profile
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.
