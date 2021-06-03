Robert Harris Schwartz Sells 3,409 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $164,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Anterix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,966,000. QVT Financial LP increased its holdings in Anterix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Anterix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

