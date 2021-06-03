Robert J. Delpriore Sells 6,000 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:MAA opened at $165.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $165.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 209,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

