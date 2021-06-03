Robert J. Delpriore Sells 6,000 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:MAA opened at $165.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $165.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.
MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 209,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.