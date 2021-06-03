Robert William Beck Sells 5,500 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,297.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $49.14 on Thursday. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. Research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.