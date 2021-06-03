Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) Director Sells C$89,665.00 in Stock

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) Director Michel Doyon sold 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$89,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,560.

CVE:RBX opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. Robex Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$239.65 million and a PE ratio of 5.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.43.

About Robex Resources

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

