Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) Director Sells C$89,665.00 in Stock

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) Director Michel Doyon sold 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$89,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,560.
CVE:RBX opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. Robex Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$239.65 million and a PE ratio of 5.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.43.
About Robex Resources
